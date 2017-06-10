Low pressure may bring rain to Telangana

Formation of low pressure system over the west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast and the expected strengthening of monsoon flow over the State is likely to result in continuation of above normal rainfall during the next one week over the State.

The weather model run at Telangana Development Planning Society of Planning Department and other available numerical guidance from national centres (India Meteorological Department-IMD and others), show that there is a likelihood of light to moderate rainfall at a few places of:

Hyderabad, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhongir, Warangal (U), Warangal (R), Jangaon, Medak, Siddipet and Sangareddy

Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely at a few places of Adilabad, Kumrambhem-Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Rajanna-Sircilla, Peddapalle, Jagtial, Mancherial, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam and Suryapet.

Heat wave conditions too had abated all over the State and the maximum temperatures recorded were less than 38 degrees C over most parts of Telangana during the week.