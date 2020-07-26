Low lying wires claim farmer’s life

A farmer was electrocuted after coming in contact with a low-hanging electricity wire at an agricultural field in Bachhodu village of Tirumalayapalem mandal on Sunday.

The tragic death of the farmer sparked a protest by his relatives in the village. The police identified the deceased as Uppaiah, 40, of Bachhodu. The incident occurred when an iron farm tool Uppaiah was carrying on his shoulder accidentally touched a low-hanging live wire at an agricultural field in Bachhodu on Sunday morning. He succumbed to electric shock on the spot.

Agitated over the incident, the aggrieved relatives of the victim staged a demonstration with the body demanding ₹ 25 lakh ex gratia to the family members of the deceased farmer. The TSTransco staff concerned rushed to the spot and tried to persuade the angry relatives of the victim, sources said. The demonstrators withdrew their agitation sometime later following an assurance by the mandal level officials to ensure adequate ex gratia to the kin of the victim of electrocution.