Low-lying areas in Hyderabad face waterlogging after few hours of rain on Tuersday early morning

Updated - August 20, 2024 09:50 am IST

Published - August 20, 2024 09:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

Some schools have declared a holiday, while others have informed parents that they will be functioning as usual

The Hindu Bureau

Children reacts while traveling in a bus as it rains in Hyderabad, on August 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: AP

Very heavy rain spell beginning at about 3 a.m. that dumped 12.5 cm in Yousufguda and 12.1 cm in Uppal and 11.9 cm rain in Rajendranagar by 7 a.m. flooded many low lying areas in the city.

Mallapur, Nampally, Marredpally, L.B. Nagar, Quthbullapur were among the areas which received over 10 cm of rainfall by 7 a.m, according to the automatic weather gauges maintained by Telangana Development Planning Society. 

While some parents received messages about school holiday, there were others who received messages like this: “Dear Parents, Please be informed that the school will function as usual timings today 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.” There was no word from the District Education Office about school closures.

The rain led to flooding in the arterial Ameerpet road, Sanatnagar area with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials dewatering the area by deploying heavy duty pumps. 

The Hyderabad Traffic Police took to social media to put out messages about various water-logged areas affecting traffic. At 7.14 a.m., it was near Masab Tank: “Due to heavy #Rain #waterlogging near NMDC. Commuters are requested to take alternate route due to slow movement of traffic. Asif Nagar Traffic Police and #DRF team clearing #waterlogging and regulating traffic.”

An hour later, it was Amberpet. “Slow movement of traffic due to #waterlogging commuters are requested to take alternate route. Amberpet Traffic Police and #DRF team clearing the #waterlogging and regulating the traffic.”

