Low-key I-Day fete high on patriotic zeal

HYDERABAD

15 August 2020 23:29 IST

Tricolour hoisted at all govt. offices across Telangana, tributes paid to freedom fighters

The 74th Independence Day was celebrated in government departments across the State on Saturday with the tricolour being hoisted and tributes paid to those who fought for the country’s independence.

At the BRKR Bhavan, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar unfurled the tricolour. Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Raghavendra Singh Chauhan, after hoisting the tricolour, said the Telangana HC was the only high court in the country to have had run all nine benches through video conferencing in the last five months, even as he thanked the legal fraternity for their cooperation.

South Central Railway general manager Gajanan Mallya hoisted the national flag in the presence of a small gathering at the Railway Sports Complex due to the COVID-19 protocol. In his speech, Mr Gajanan praised railways workers and officers for rising up to the occasion and discharging their duties amid the pandemic. The SCR, he said, operated 1,038 Shramik Specials to transport migrants. Of these, 243 originated from the 32 stations of the SCR moved 3,13,534 passengers to 88 stations. Further, 795 Shramik Specials passing through the SCR were also handled, he said. As of now, 34 special passenger services are catering to 25,000 passengers every day.

At the Bus Bhavan, the headquarters of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, vice-chairman and managing director Sunil Sharma paid rich tributes to freedom fighters. He urged employees and officers to take utmost precautions against the novel coronavirus and urged them to work harder, even as he said that the TSRTC is staffed by committed and hardworking people. The TSRTC has not only launched cargo and parcel services, but also its own retail fuel outlets.

At the Metro Rail Bhavan, managing director N.V.S. Reddy hoisted the tricolour and urged staff to rededicate themselves for the development of the city.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R. Shobha urged staff of the Forest department to discharge their duties and give utmost importance to the protection of forests. The tricolour was unfurled at Aranya Bhavan.

CMD of the National Mineral Development Corporation, Sumit Deb hoisted the national flag and spoke of the sacrifices made by those who have fought for the country’s freedom from the British.