Loss at Srisailam power plant fire over ₹100 cr.

HYDERABAD

26 August 2020 23:09 IST

Internal panel continues probe to find the exact cause of fire

The damage and loss suffered by the Srisailam Left Bank Hydro Electric Station (SLBHES) in the major fire accident on the night of August 20 has been primarily estimated at about ₹100 crore after the internal panel of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) went round the plant and examined the impact on Wednesday.

It was learnt that the maximum loss is in the fourth unit, which was affected the most in the fire. “After a detailed exterior examination of the fourth unit by the internal committee of the power utility, it has been assessed that its generator, the main component of the unit, has been badly damaged in the fire,” sources in the power utility told The Hindu.

As observed by the internal committee initially, another round of examination of the plant on Wednesday made them come to a conclusion that units one and two could be revived in two weeks time for resuming power generation after restoration of power supply and automatic de-watering system to pump out seepage water frequently in the underground power house.

Advertising

Advertising

Committee members also reiterated their opinion on units three and five that they too could be revived for resumption of power generation in four to six weeks time. Among the equipment and installations that were badly damaged are control panels, battery back up system, and air-conditioning system. The fire ignited in the sixth unit panel board had spread to other units and the fourth unit was impacted the most.

Meanwhile, Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco D. Prabahakar Rao, who visited the power plant on Wednesday, examined the service bay, generators of all the six units, transformers, control panel units, indoor gas sub-station and the main control room. He also held discussions with the internal panel inquiring into the fire mishap at the project site near Eegalapenta in Nagarkurnool district.

Later, Mr. Rao spoke to about 200 staff employed at the power project and assured them that the organisation would take more measures for their safety and do whatever it needs to be done to prevent recurrence of such mishaps.

“It’s quite natural that there will be a sense of insecurity among employees when the lives of some of their colleagues are lost on duty. The organisation is considering all possibilities to take care of the victims’ families,” the CMD, who was bereaved with the death of his elder brother on Tuesday, said.

Directors of TS-Genco Ch. Venkata Rajam (Hydel), A. Ajay (Civil), chief engineers M. Prabhakar Rao (SLBHES) and B. Suresh (Hydel Projects) and other employees of SLBHES attended.