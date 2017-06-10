Losing money in betting, Hyderabad man ends life

Upset over losing money in betting, a newly-wed businessman ended his life by hanging in his house at M.N. Reddynagar of Petbasheerabad, the police said on Friday. Along with other members of the family, 27-year-old Ghanshyam Chowdary went to attend a marriage at Subhashnagar on Thursday night. While the family was at the marriage, he returned home early along with an assistant.

When the family members came home around midnight, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan hook in a room. “A single page suicide note purportedly written by him stated that he committed suicide depressed over losing huge sums of money in betting,” the Inspector said.

“Mera suicide ka ek hi reason hai. Woh meri buri adat hai betting ki (only one reason for my suicide and that was my bad habit of betting),” he stated in the note. According to the police, preliminary inquiries indicated that he had sold off jewellery and spent money on betting and suffered losses. The Inspector said the businessman apparently went through mental trauma unable to explain the financial losses he had suffered. “My hand is not moving while writing my suicide note ...,” he said in the note. It was not yet clear if he put his money in cricket betting or other forms of betting like satta or game of cards.