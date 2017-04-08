Lorry strike called off

The nine-day-old lorry strike in Telangana was called off on Friday evening after another round of talks by lorry owners’ associations with Transport Minister P. Mahender Reddy but the major demand of the associations seeking single permit for plying between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh remained unresolved.

The Minister assured them that the single permit system issue would be taken up with the neighbouring state within 15 days.

However, sources from the association said trucks would not be plied to Andhra Pradesh till a decision was taken. Meanwhile, the government issued an order constituting a five-member committee to look into the demands of the Telangana Lorry Owners Association which spearheaded the strike.

While expressing satisfaction at the negotiations with the government, association president N. Bhaskar Reddy said the strike was off in Telangana but the association would participate in the nation-wide strike from April 8 in response to the call given by the All India Motor Transport Congress protesting against the third-party insurance premium hike. He said the out bound trucks would not be loaded nor allowed to cross the State borders. They would confine movement to borders.

Friday’s meeting decided that the government would constitute Truck Operators Highway Amenities Society (TOHAS).

A press communiqué from the Minister said the Commissioner, HMDA, had handed over land to the extent of 9.37 acres at Pedda Amberpet to the Transport department, for truck parking facility. Demand by the association for parking facilities at Moosapet and other places had been referred to the HMDA.

It was agreed that the present slot system for goods vehicles would be scrapped and that the private pollution testing station shall not issue advice to vehicle owners and drivers on the emission levels. Demand against prolonged seizure by the police in case of accidents would be represented to the DGP.