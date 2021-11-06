Lorry owners threaten stir

HYDERABAD

06 November 2021

The Telangana Lorry Owners Association (TLOA) on Saturday threatened to go on strike if the State government does not heed their demands. These demands include resolution of the counter signature permit and an increase in the Civil Supplies Department’s rates to transport paddy. TLOA office bearers said that the Civil Supplies Department finalised Indira Kranthi Patham paddy contracts when the diesel price was ₹72 per litre.

However, with the steep rise in diesel prices, the current rate of transporting paddy, ₹193 per tonne for a distance less than 10 km, is not feasible by any stretch.

They said these rates should be increased.

TLOA General Secretary SK Chand Pasha pointed out that the counter signature permit, also known as the single permit, which enables lorries to cross state borders needs be to be revived. Mr Pasha said that this permit, which is now required for lorries to move from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, is an expensive proposition.

“Previously the single permit cost was ₹5,000 per year. Now, with Telangana government not cooperating, we have to pay ₹1,700 per trip. We are demanding that Telangana cut diesel costs, as other states have done. We are also demanding that the diesel be brought under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax. We will see the government’s response for a week, and then go on strike,” Mr Chand said.

According to SK Abdul Bari, a TLOA member, the government should also reduce quarterly tax by half.

The TLOA also demanded that the e-challans be stopped, Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation’s rate for transport be increased and parking areas for lorries be earmarked.