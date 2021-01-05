Lorry mows down two pedestrians

Hyderabad

05 January 2021 22:22 IST

Daily wage labourers were crossing the road when accident occurred

Two people were killed in a road accident on Tuesday in the Hayatnagar Police Station limits.

The victims have been identified as 65-year-old R. Sudershan, a resident of Sitharampuram Colony, and 51-year-old A. Bhikshapathi, a resident of Ranganayakulagutta Colony. Both are said to be daily wage earners.

The duo were crossing the road in the afternoon near the Words and Deeds Academy when a lorry knocked them down resulting in their instantaneous death. The bodies have been moved to the Osmania General Hospital for post mortem.

The lorry as been seized and the driver is absconding. Police have booked a case and an investigation is underway.