Hyderabad

Lorry mows down two pedestrians

Two people were killed in a road accident on Tuesday in the Hayatnagar Police Station limits.

The victims have been identified as 65-year-old R. Sudershan, a resident of Sitharampuram Colony, and 51-year-old A. Bhikshapathi, a resident of Ranganayakulagutta Colony. Both are said to be daily wage earners.

The duo were crossing the road in the afternoon near the Words and Deeds Academy when a lorry knocked them down resulting in their instantaneous death. The bodies have been moved to the Osmania General Hospital for post mortem.

The lorry as been seized and the driver is absconding. Police have booked a case and an investigation is underway.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2021 10:22:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/lorry-mows-down-two-pedestrians/article33504035.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY