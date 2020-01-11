Hyderabad

Lorry mows down biker in Gajularamaram

A 27-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding lorry as it hit his bike in Gajularamaram of Jeedimetla here on Saturday morning.

The accident took place around 10.45 a.m. when Anji Reddy from Adarshnagar in the area was returning home after finishing an official work at Kukatpally. He was working as a transport supervisor at a software company in Somajiguda.

“The empty lorry was travelling fast and grazed past Reddy’s bike sideways. As a result the latter lost control and came under the rear wheels of the lorry,” Jeedimetla SI K Manmadh Rao said.

According to him, the victim was wearing a helmet but did not pull the chin strap, due to which it went off when he fell on the road.

