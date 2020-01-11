Lorry mows down biker in Gajularamaram

A 27-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding lorry as it hit his bike in Gajularamaram of Jeedimetla here on Saturday morning.
The accident took place around 10.45 a.m. when Anji Reddy from Adarshnagar in the area was returning home after finishing an official work at Kukatpally. He was working as a transport supervisor at a software company in Somajiguda.
“The empty lorry was travelling fast and grazed past Reddy’s bike sideways. As a result the latter lost control and came under the rear wheels of the lorry,” Jeedimetla SI K Manmadh Rao said.
According to him, the victim was wearing a helmet but did not pull the chin strap, due to which it went off when he fell on the road.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.