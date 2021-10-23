Lorry hits bike: RMP, children killed

A rural medical practitioner (RMP) and his two children were killed after the bike they were travelling on was knocked down by a speeding coal-laden lorry near the Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) construction site in Manuguru mandal on Saturday.

Krishna, 38, of Thummalagudem village was on his way to Manuguru on his motorcycle with his daughter and son riding pillion on the two-wheeler when the lorry carrying coal rammed into their bike on the Karakagudem-Manuguru road near the BTPS late in the afternoon, sources said.

Death was instant for Krishna and his son as both were mowed down by the lorry. Krishna’s daughter fell off the bike and suffered grievous injuries. She was rushed to a hospital in Manuguru, where she succumbed to injuries later in the day, sources added.

The Manuguru police registered a case and are on the lookout for the lorry driver, who is absconding.