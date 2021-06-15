Lorry driver murdered after tiff

HYDERABAD

15 June 2021 21:14 IST

A lorry driver working for a packing and moving company was murdered in Prem Nagar under Miyapur police station limits.

Police said that the victim Shaik Farooq (39) was on his way home in New Hafizpet when one Mahboob got into an altercation with him. The victim and the accused knew each other. The victim is said to have told his wife, identified as Muskaan, about him getting into a spat with the accused. The accused allegedly assaulted the victim and later proceeded to smash his head with a rock. The victim’s body was found in a pool of blood.

A case has been booked and investigation is underway.

Advertising

Advertising