Lorry driver killed in accident

HYDERABAD

13 June 2021 21:06 IST

A 45-year-old lorry driver was killed in a road accident on the Nehru Outer Ring Road near Keesara Toll gate on Saturday.

According to the police, the accident took place around 11.45 p.m. when Nandigani Ram Reddy from Lingampally village in Manchala mandal of Rangareddy Dist was going in his redbricks-laden lorry from Autonagar to Karimnagar. “He is likely to have hit the rear-end of an unknown vehicle moving in the same direction. He died on the spot,” Keesara police said.

Police are analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area to identify and nab the vehicle.

