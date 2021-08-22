Lorry driver from AP ends life at lodge

A man was found dead in a hotel room at Vanasthalipuram here on Saturday night.

The victim, Shaik Brahmam (36), a lorry driver from Prakasham district in Andhra Pradesh, ended his life by hanging from a ceiling fan. Survived by his wife and two children, Shaik live-streamed his extreme act on Facebook. “I was in love with a girl and was duped by my friends and others. I am ending my life,” he said in the live video before hanging himself with his lungi.

According to Vanasthalipuram police, the victim came to Hyderabad on Friday night and checked into a lodge at Auto Nagar. On Saturday morning, Shaik along with his friend, was consuming alcohol and around 5 p.m. he went into the room to get money. Soon, he started the live video and resorted to the extreme act. His friends and family tried to reach him over the phone after watching the video, but in vain. He did not answer their calls.

There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.