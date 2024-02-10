Lorry driver convicted for killing two in a road crash 

February 10, 2024 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Sessions Court in LB Nagar on Friday sentenced a 50-year old lorry driver Mallsetty Yeshwanth, more than two years after two persons were killed and one injured in a gruesome road accident. The court sentenced the accused to undergo 10 years imprisonment along with a fine of ₹26,000.

According to a police report, Yeshwanth, under the influence of alcohol, crashed his lorry into a roadside tree on December 7, 2021. The falling tree struck three individuals, including Suresh Kumar (27), who died on the spot.

Another victim, Sreedhar, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during transit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint of Nimmagadda Divakar, son of Sridhar, one of the deceased, Station House Officer (SHO) and Inspector Ramaiah filed a case under Section 304-II, 338 of the Indian Penal Code, section-3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and 183, 184, 185(A) Motor Vehicles Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT