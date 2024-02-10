GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lorry driver convicted for killing two in a road crash 

The inebriated driver had, in 2021, crashed his lorry into a tree, which fell and struck three people

February 10, 2024 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation

Image for representation | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

 

The Sessions Court in LB Nagar on Friday sentenced a 50-year old lorry driver Mallsetty Yeshwanth, more than two years after two persons were killed and one injured in a gruesome road accident. The court sentenced the accused to undergo 10 years imprisonment along with a fine of ₹26,000.

According to a police report, Yeshwanth, under the influence of alcohol, crashed his lorry into a roadside tree on December 7, 2021. The falling tree struck three individuals, including Suresh Kumar (27), who died on the spot. 

Another victim, Sreedhar, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries during transit.

Based on the complaint of Nimmagadda Divakar, son of Sridhar, one of the deceased, Station House Officer (SHO) and Inspector Ramaiah filed a case under Section 304-II, 338 of the Indian Penal Code, section-3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and 183, 184, 185(A) Motor Vehicles Act. 

Related Topics

Hyderabad / road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.