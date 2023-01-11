Look beyond Hyderabad, there is more to TS: KTR  

January 11, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Industries and Information Technology K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday reiterated the Look-beyond-Hyderabad call to entrepreneurs urging them to evaluate locations in the rest of Telangana for their ventures.

“Let’s start thinking beyond Hyderabad... any nook and corner in Telangana can be reached in 2-3 hours [from here],” he said, seeking to highlight how the move will help decongest the capital region and spread growth across the State.

The Minister, who speaking at FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation) Hyderabad Business Awards presentation ceremony here, pointed out Hyderabad had done exceedingly well. On its part, the government had been ramping up infrastructure in the city, but the city had been witnessing more road traffic post-pandemic. Hyderabad should not be allowed to end up the Bengaluru way, he said.

Listing out various indices to underline Telangana’s rapid development, since the State formation in 2014, Mr.Rao said WE Hub for women entrepreneurs initiated by the government was one of its kind in the country. The State was strong in number of areas, including IT and pharmaceuticals, and poised to witness exponential growth in aquaculture, dairy, oil palm and meat processing sectors, he said, urging women entrepreneurs to explore the opportunities. One-third of plots in the special food processing zones proposed by the State government would be for women entrepreneurs, he added.

Addressing the programme, India’s G-20 Sherpa and former CEO of Niti Aayog Amitabh Kanth underscored how women had a key role to play in the country’s development. The upcoming G20 summit in India would push for women-led development. He also appreciated Telangana government initiatives to promote women entrepreneurship such as WE Hub and women’s industrial park.

The awards were instituted by FLO Hyderabad Chapter to recognise business excellence in women-led and women-owned enterprises in Telangana and presented under various categories. Chairperson of FLO Hyderabad Shubhraa Maheshwari said government, industry and industry bodies like FLO must work collectively to foster women entrepreneurship.