Look after migrant workers at brick kilns, HC tells govt.

Telangana High Court on Monday asked the State government to look after migrant workers employed in brick kilns in different parts of the State during the lockdown.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, hearing a PIL petition on the plight of migrant workers depending on brick kilns to eke out livelihood, passed the interim direction. Retired lecturer S. Jeevan Kumar, who filed the plea, sought a direction from the court to the State government to shift the nearly 1.5 lakh migrant labourers working at brick kilns.

These workers are spread across 810 brick kilns in the districts of Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Warangal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Rajanna-Sircilla, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Khammam and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri. The petitioner’s counsel, Vasudha Nagaraj, told the bench that contractors brought these workers from western parts of Odisha to Telangana to work in brick kilns during November last year.

Normally, they work in brick kilns till May-end or onset of monsoons. They live with their families and children in the vicinity of the brick kilns in temporary sheds or huts. The lawyer maintained the contractors pay ₹300 to ₹400 a week as wages to these workers. For the entire period from November to May-end, each worker is paid between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000.

Due to lockdown, the contractors are now disowning the workers. In some cases, they were not even paying workers wages citing lack of market for the bricks due to lockdown. The contractors stopped payments to the workers compelling them to leave for their State on foot, the lawyer said. Some of them were seen walking on Medchal highway to reach their villages in Odisha.

The bench asked Advocate General B.S. Prasasd to provide basic amenities like temporary shelter, water and food to the workers till transportation arrangements are made for them to reach their respective destinations. The HC directed the Registry to tag this PIL petition along with another one filed by professor Rama Shankarnarayan Melkote about government ‘dumping migrant labourers’ on the border of the State near Adilabad.

The bench already appointed an advocate commissioner in the professor’s PIL petition to ascertain facts about migrant labourers getting stranded at Medchal. Both the PIL pleas would be heard on Tuesday.