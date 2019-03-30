Longer hours for SBI branches this weekend

State Bank of India branches conducting government banking business will remain open for government transactions up to 8 p.m. on March 30 and up to 6 p.m. on March 31, SBI LHO Hyderabad Chief General Manager J. Swaminathan said.

The extended working hours come in the backdrop of Reserve Bank of India directions to banks. Certain special arrangements have been made for the purpose of accounting of all government transactions done by the bank for 2018-19 during the same financial year, he said in a release on Friday.

The RBI had on Thursday stipulated the extended working hours on the two days, as a measure for providing greater convenience to tax payers. The extended working hours would apply to RBI offices and all the designated branches of banks conducting government banking business.

To facilitate government receipts and payments, necessary arrangements have also been made to conduct special clearing operations across the country. Centralised payment systems such as the RTGS and NEFT will also be operational with extended business hours, RBI said.

April 1 will be a holiday to enable banks to close their yearly accounts. Although RBI offices will work on that day, centralised payment systems such as the RTGS and NEFT will not be operational.