Long wait for employees to get revised pay

HYDERABAD

21 May 2021 22:25 IST

Govt. yet to complete formalities for implementation of revised pay scales; employees may have to wait for 1 more month

The agonising wait of employees to take home the revised salaries continues as the government is yet to complete the formalities for implementation of the revised pay scales.

The last date for the preparation of bills for submission to the Pay and Accounts Office and Treasuries at the district level expired on Thursday, but formal orders on the implementation of the new scales are yet to be issued. As a result, employees who are waiting for the implementation of the new pay scales since July 1, 2018, will have to wait for one more month.

The file pertaining to the new pay scales with 30% hike in fitment is reportedly cleared by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, but orders translating it into action are yet to be released. The Chief Minister gave his consent for implementation of new pay scales with a fitment hike of 30% for all categories of employees and an assurance was given that pay scales of contract and outsourcing employees too, would be revised in tune with the rising costs of living.

As against the 7.5% fitment hike recommended by the Pay Revision Commission headed by retired bureaucrat C.R. Biswal, the Chief Minister had announced a hefty hike in the pay scales of all categories of staff. While implementation of the recommendations made by the PRC would have costed the State exchequer ₹2,232 crore annually, the enhanced fitment hike at 30% would entail an additional expenditure of close to ₹1,000 crore a month.

The announcement came at a time when the State is facing tough conditions financially in the aftermath of the outbreak of coronavirus, which continues to cast its adverse impact on the State’s economy. Senior officials said fixation of salary structure of employees in different categories was yet to be completed.

The process starts with upgradation of service records of employees with respective new pay scales and this will be followed by preparation of reports by the drawing and disbursement officers in different departments. Employee-wise lists prepared department wise will thereafter be sent to the treasury offices or pay and accounts office. Once these details are recorded after due verification by the officials concerned, the government will be in a position to prepare salary bills of the employees.

Senior officials said the process will be initiated after formal orders on the pay revision are issued. “Once the file is approved, it will take two weeks,” a senior official told The Hindu. Employees are also concerned that clarity is yet to emerge on the mode of payment of arrears for one year starting April 1, 2020. The government had assured that arrears for one year would be paid in cash, but had not outlined the mode of payment as to whether they would be paid in lumpsum or in instalments. Leaders of the employees’ unions said they should wait for one more month for the implementation of the new pay scales.