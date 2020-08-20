Long wait for an ambulance at IMH

The need for a dedicated ambulance is felt more during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

HYDERABAD

20 August 2020 23:32 IST

Institute forced to depend on ‘108’ service

The Institute of Mental Health (IMH) at Erragadda — the largest government health facility in Telangana for people with mental illnesses — does not have a single functional ambulance.

As on Monday, around 280 patients are admitted there. If health condition of any of the patients with cardiac issues or other health complications deteriorates warranting immediate medical attention, they have to be rushed to a tertiary care hospital.

But in the absence of an ambulance of their own, they are forced to depend on the ‘108’ service.

Advertising

Advertising

“We rely on the 108 ambulance stationed in the hospital as the vehicle is better equipped and has trained personnel,” sources said.

However, the 108 ambulance is also used to attend emergencies in surrounding localities.

The need for a dedicated ambulance is felt more during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as at least 28 in-patients, who tested positive for the virus, are under isolation at the IMH. Their health condition is monitored by doctors from Government General and Chest Hospital.

If the infectious disease turns severe in any of the 28 patients, they have to be immediately rushed to another hospital.

However, the lone ambulance allotted to the Institute of Mental Health has been dysfunctional from the past many years. The issue was taken to notice of senior officials in the Health department multiple times, but remains unresolved.