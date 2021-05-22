Long delays in getting nod for anti-fungal medicines

Only around five vials permitted per application due to severe crunch on availability

Doctors who applied for approval to get a few anti-fungal medicines used in treatment of Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) alleged that there are long delays in getting the approval from the Health department. Also, patients who need Amphotericin B or Posaconazole have to apply online for clearance from a committee. The delays lasting for two to three days were experienced in several cases.

A corporate hospital head said that they are receiving the approvals after long delays, and hope the process of clearing the applications is expedited.

Besides, ENT surgeons say that each patient needs 40 or more vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B. However, only around five vials are permitted per application.

Sources said that severe crunch on availability of the anti-fungal medicine stock is a reason for issuing a few vials.

“The online application process is important. But why are only five to six vials being issued per application? Imagine the plight of patients and their attendants who have to wait anxiously for the medicine vials every day. Why can’t all 40 or more vials be cleared at one go?” an ENT surgeon from a private hospital questioned.

Officials said that the online application system was introduced for judicious use of the anti-fungal medicines, which are in short supply. Attendants of patients can buy the medicines only after receiving the approval.

There are hundreds of patients suffering from Black Fungus admitted at corporate hospitals across Hyderabad. And all of them have to file applications. If only five vials are issued per application, eight applications have to be filed per patient considering at least 40 vials are needed per patient. The ENT surgeons said that the number of vials could be more depending on weight of a patient.

“Patients are desperately waiting for the medicines. Since there are long delays, we are requesting family members of other patients who received the approval to share one or two vials hoping another set of applications will be cleared in a day or two,” the ENT surgeon said.