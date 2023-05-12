ADVERTISEMENT

London Stock Exchange Group to set up tech CoE in Hyderabad

May 12, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Facility to employ 1,000 people, MoU signed during the ongoing visit of Minister KTR to the U.K.

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Industries and IT K.T.Rama Rao presenting a memento to LSEG CIO Anthony McCarthy in London.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Global financial markets infrastructure and data provider London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) will be establishing a technology centre of excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad.

The announcement about the proposed facility, which will be generating employment for about 1,000 people in a year, was made after Minister for Industries and IT K. T. Rama Rao, who is on an official tour to the U.K., met with Group’s CIO Anthony McCarthy in London.

The setting up of the CoE will be a significant boost to the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector in the city and expected to create ample employment opportunities and drive growth in the industry, the Minister’s office said in a release on Friday. An MoU, for the facility, was signed by Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Mr.McCarthy in the presence of the Minister, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion and NRI Affairs E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and others. The LSEG has significant operations in 70 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. It employs 23,000 people globally, with more than half located in Asia Pacific.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US