London Stock Exchange Group to set up tech CoE in Hyderabad

May 12, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Global financial markets infrastructure and data provider London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) will be establishing a technology centre of excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad.

The announcement about the proposed facility, which will be generating employment for about 1,000 people in a year, was made after Minister for Industries and IT K. T. Rama Rao, who is on an official tour to the U.K., met with Group’s CIO Anthony McCarthy in London.

The setting up of the CoE will be a significant boost to the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector in the city and expected to create ample employment opportunities and drive growth in the industry, the Minister’s office said in a release on Friday. An MoU, for the facility, was signed by Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Mr.McCarthy in the presence of the Minister, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion and NRI Affairs E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and others. The LSEG has significant operations in 70 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. It employs 23,000 people globally, with more than half located in Asia Pacific.