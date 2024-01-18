ADVERTISEMENT

London Stock Exchange Group opens Tech CoE, to ramp up hiring 

January 18, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The facility that hosts 300 professionals will harness the region’s engineering expertise and hire more than 1,000 engineers and professionals by 2025. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has established a Technology Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad.

The facility aims to spearhead new product and service development by prioritising low-latency technology development and capitalising on the local startup ecosystem, the global financial markets infrastructure and data provider said.

“The CoE will play an important role in enabling us to deliver best-in-class products that our customers require and to become a leading provider of engineering solutions to the global financial ecosystem. We will harness the region’s engineering expertise and aim to hire more than 1,000 engineers and professionals by 2025,” LSEG Chief Information Officer Irfan Hussain said in a release on Thursday.

Located in Hyderabad’s Hi-Tec City, the facility currently hosts 300 professionals in various roles and supports the group’s business divisions and corporate technology. It will focus on low-latency technology, functioning as an innovation hub in collaboration with local startups, with a special emphasis on Generative AI and Data Sciences.

Hyderabad was chosen for the facility for its alignment with LSEG’s ambitions in talent, innovation, infrastructure and financial services.

The centre is a build-operate-transfer partnership with Tata Consultancy Services to attract and nurture talent, LSEG said.

