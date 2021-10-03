London Bathukamma on October 9

Hyderabad

03 October 2021 19:50 IST

Telangana NRI Forum (TeNF) is planning the biggest ever Telangana Bathukamma (Floral Festival) celebrations ever seen outside of India on October 9 at the all-weather 3G Cranford Super Dome in London.

TeNF Founder Chairman Venugopal Gampa said that over 4,000 people will attend the festival where Telangana culture would be presented to the world. This is the 11th year of celebrations that started during the peak of Telangana agitation.

Advertising

Advertising