Hyderabad

Lok Adalat in all courts across State on Dec. 11

Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), with directions from its national body, will hold Lok Adalat across all courts in the State on December 11.

All civil cases and compoundable criminal cases, which are pre-litigation and pending litigation, will qualify for out-of-court resolution mechanism.

The service is free of cost. If court fee for pending cases exists, it will be refunded in the event of settlement of the case through the Adalat, provided no appeal lies against the award passed.

Member secretary of TSLSA M.V. Ramesh also informed that parties involved could participate in the Adalat in person or through virtual mode.

The venue for physical sessions will be the Nyaya Seva Sadans at the respective courts.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2021 12:01:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/lok-adalat-in-all-courts-across-state-on-dec-11/article37846373.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY