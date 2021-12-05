Lok Adalat in all courts across State on Dec. 11

Free service to be provided

Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), with directions from its national body, will hold Lok Adalat across all courts in the State on December 11.

All civil cases and compoundable criminal cases, which are pre-litigation and pending litigation, will qualify for out-of-court resolution mechanism.

The service is free of cost. If court fee for pending cases exists, it will be refunded in the event of settlement of the case through the Adalat, provided no appeal lies against the award passed.

Member secretary of TSLSA M.V. Ramesh also informed that parties involved could participate in the Adalat in person or through virtual mode.

The venue for physical sessions will be the Nyaya Seva Sadans at the respective courts.