Logistics park comes up on Nagpur-Hyderabad NH-44 stretch

Hyderabad

07 February 2022 22:59 IST

The Safexpress facility is spread over 3 lakh sqft

Supply chain and logistics firm Safexpress on Monday said it has launched an ultra-modern logistics park in Hyderabad.

Located on the Nagpur-Hyderabad NH-44 stretch, the park is spread over 3 lakh square feet and equipped with trans-shipment and 3PL facilities, which will boost storage and warehousing needs of this region while providing faster connectivity. It is a cross-dock facility and equipped with loading and unloading of over 50 vehicles simultaneously, the company said in a release.

