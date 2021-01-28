Logistic park launched at Bata Singaram

Telangana to announce logistic policy soon

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao has said that the Telangana government will soon announce its ‘Logistic Policy’ keeping in view the prominence of Hyderabad city as logistic hub. Measures will be taken to ensure that the policy gets cabinet nod soon.

Accordingly, new logistics parks will be established in future along the eight major roads branching out from the Outer Ring Road, Mr.Rama Rao said, while inaugurating the logistic park established at Bata Singaram by HMDA in public-private-partnership mode.

Mr.Rao cited an international study which said Hyderabad needed logistic parks of 1.5 crore square feet, and said only 50 lakh square feet are available as of now.

In view of several industries lining up here taking advantage of Telangana government’s industrial policy, the city will have more manufacturing units in future, which will give rise to a need for greater number of logistic parks, he said. So far, 14,000 industries have come to the State thanks to the TSiPASS policy.

Mr.Rao also flayed the alleged attempts to politicise the Pharma City project being established with international technology. Measures will be taken inside the pharma city to prevent environmental damage unlike previous projects, and employees will live within a colony inside the pharma city, he assured.

The logistic park at Bata Singaram has been developed in an area of 40 acres, with a project cost of ₹40 crore. It can house a total of 500 trucks, and has warehousing space of two lakh square feet, and cold storage for 10,000 metric tonnes. The facility is also equipped with office complex for operators, automobile service centre, dormitories, restaurants, provision for fuel station, commercial space and primary health centre among others.

Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, and Principal Secretary, MA&UD Arvind Kumar have taken part in the event.