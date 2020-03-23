Lockdown violation rampant in Nizamabad

People who honestly extended cooperation to governments for the success of Janata Curfew in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 on Sunday apparently seemed the least bothered about the lockdown up to March 31. They were seen moving freely on roads throwing caution to the wind and breaking the “one member from one family” rule ordered by the State government.

Violating the restrictions, autorickshaws moved everywhere, workers came back to malls and supermarkets and other business establishments. All kinds of business outlets, restaurants, shops, banks and departmental stores were kept open. Police who strictly monitored the Janata Curfew seemed to be taking rest and not responding to the calls of conscious citizens who lodged complaints.

“Normal life is back as usual and everything is open. Autorickshaws and all vehicles are moving on roads. In a corporate supermarket there are about 100 customers. Social distancing is not observed anywhere. Sweetmeat shops are open,” complains P. R. Somani, a leading businessman and BJP leader.

He said if this was the case how could the country control the deadly disease COVID-19 which has no medicine or vaccination, he questioned and appealed to the administration, both civil and police, to take stringent action against the violators.

An employee in a national agricultural society P. Charan Gopal said that no one was observing lockdown and people were moving freely in the district, which has a high number of migrant workers in Gulf countries and who keep coming home and going back to work places often.