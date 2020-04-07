Lockdown video goes viral

As the city goes into a suspended animation due to the lockdown, a video commissioned by the State government became viral on Tuesday.
The 2.20-minute video shows eerily deserted wide roads juxtaposed with iconic buildings of Hyderabad with a message at the end: “In the midst of corona the beauty of the city lives on. Hyderabad can wait for you”. “The Information and Public Relations department commissioned the project and we shot it in three days. It is totally unscripted and shows the calmness and symbolism of the city,” says Dulam Satyanarayana, a documentary filmmaker whose team shot the video.
Other cities including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Wuhan, and Mumbai have created similar videos to show the glory of the cities with a message to stay at home.
