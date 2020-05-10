Lockdown takes the shine off Ramzan markets

Hyderabad practically gets lit up in the holy month of Ramzan. But, not this time. The coronavirus pandemic and lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of the disease took the usual glitter off the city.

In the last dahaa — the last 10 days — the city would come alive with people from all walks of life converging at markets.

A haven for shoppers, the brightly-lit Madina to Shalibanda market in Old City, particularly, would stand out as it would be ‘pedestrianised’ till Eid.

A unique feature of the markets is the thousands of hawkers who line up from Madina in the north to Shalibanda in the south; and Laad Bazaar in the west to Sardar Mahal in the east. They would sell everything from un-stitched cloth to ready-made garments, toys to sunglasses and watches.

But, this year, the markets wear a deserted look. According to National Hawker Federation working president Inayat Ali Baqri, 9,000 to 10,000 hawkers would sell their wares here in the last 10 days of Ramzan.

“It will be difficult for even the seasonal hawkers from Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Sangareddy and Nizamabad, who come to the city every year during Ramzan. Their earnings in one month are sufficient for them to take care of expenses for two or three months. But with the coronavirus pandemic, the livelihoods of approximately 10,000 hawkers have taken a massive beating,” he said.

Monu Khan is one such hawker. A resident of Bhavani Nagar, he would sell locally made ice-cream in Charminar. But come Ramzan, he would double up as an accessories-seller.

“What can I say, sir. With no Ramzan rush and the lockdown, I have to rely on my brother’s earnings. He sells vegetables everyday for a living. I used to earn minimum ₹12,000 during the holy month that would take care of two months’ rent and partial expenses for groceries. There are others who would make much more than this and their earnings would take care of three months’ expenses,” Monu Khan said.

Siraj, another hawker, continues to sell fruits though. However, this year, lockdown has affected his earnings to a great extent.