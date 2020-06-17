Lockdown phase over, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified on Wednesday that the lockdown phase was over in the country and ‘unlock’ has started.

The PM said this in response to a request by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, during a video conference with him, that clarity be given in the wake of rumours that another lockdown would be imposed again across the nation.

Mr. Narendra Modi said that there would not be any other lockdown in the country again. “The four phases of lockdown are over and at present, unlock 1.0 is on. All of us must now discuss how unlock 2.0 should be implemented,” the PM said.

Mr. Rao also explained about the steps taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the State.

“At present, COVID is under control and the death rate is also less. We are confident that with the united efforts of the Centre and State, the war against coronavirus will be won,” he said.

“In Telangana, COVID cases are being reported only in Hyderabad and its surrounding districts and efforts are on to control the spread of the disease in these areas,” he said, adding that he was confident that the situation would be fully under control in a few days and normal life would slowly be restored.

“Migrant workers, including hamalis, are getting ready to go to other states for work. Hamalis from Bihar are gearing up to come to Telangana. They should get an opportunity to go anywhere in the country for work and earn a living,” he added.

In a lighter vein, Mr. Rao responded to reports that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was discouraging hamalis from his State to go to other states.

“We will look after your hamalis well Nitish ji and our Chief Secretary is also from Bihar. Do send your hamalis,” he said.