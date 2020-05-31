Lockdown outside containment zones extended

The State government on Sunday issued an order that the lockdown in force with certain relaxations ‘outside containment zones’ will continue till June 7 and that the provisions of lockdown ‘in containment zones’ were extended till June 30.

The order also said that the restriction on movement of people from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., as contemplated by the Centre in its new guidelines called ‘Unlock 1.0’ - which were released on Saturday, would apply to the whole of Telangana too. No shops and establishments, except hospitals and pharmacies, will remain open after 8 p.m.

There will be no restriction on inter-State movement of persons and no separate permission will be required for such movement, it added. The order was issued after a meeting of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy and other senior officials in the wake of Unlock 1.0 guidelines.

The government had last week given certain relaxations to lockdown orders outside containment zones with the objective to permit all types of shops, except malls, to open in Hyderabad and lifted night ban on plying of road transport corporation buses elsewhere.

However, certain activities were strictly prohibited which will continue till June 7. They include metro rail services, functioning of schools, colleges and other educational institutions, hospitality services likes hotels, lodges, bars, pubs, cinema halls, theatres, shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools, sports complexes, amusement and zoo parks, museums, auditoriums, religious places, function halls, celebrations and all gatherings for social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural purposes.

The inter-State movement of buses and other passengers vehicles which was also prohibited has now been allowed. The government had already permitted within the State movement of buses and passenger vehicles, except in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, which will continue to hold good.

The other relaxations given by government will continue enabling operation of taxis, cab aggregators and auto rickshaws, take away and home delivery of food items from restaurants and functioning of barber shops, spas and saloons. Industries and construction activity was permitted and all private and government offices will function without any restrictions. The e-commerce portals will function fully.

The order took note of guidelines issued by Centre on Saturday with regard to reopening of prohibited activities in a phased manner in areas outside containment zones.