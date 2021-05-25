Lockdown no bar for wedding revelries

Hyderabad

High-profile families flout the norms

An event related to wedding revelries of high-profile families created a flutter on social media after videos surfaced, which purportedly showed police engaged in security arrangements.

A politician — Amjed Ullah Khan from Majlis Bachao Tahreek — was one of the first to tweet video clips of the event, and claimed it took place on Monday night in the Chandulal Baradari neighbourhood, which comes under the Kamatipura Police Station limits. He said several persons of note attended the wedding and also wondered whether action will be take in this case.

Within a few hours, similar video clips were shared widely on WhatsApp, even as social media users began to express concern and outrage over the issue. When contacted, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told The Hindu that no complaint in this connection was received. “There are several posts on social media. Who has come forward with a complaint? Where has this incident taken place? Some of these social media users act in an irresponsible way,” he said, adding that thus far no suo motu action has been taken by the police.

