Lockdown leaves Hyderabad streets nearly desolate

An eerie quiet prevails on the streets of Hyderabad. If the mornings are filled with bird calls, the day progresses with an occasional vehicle zipping past and a long night begins.

As the city adapts to a different slower rhythm and pace, citizens are learning, preparing and understanding what it is to live in the time of a fearsome pandemic that is killing thousands and upending millions of lives across the world.

Sidharth Mahajan has started what he calls ‘Project Parenthood’ where he is creating a time-lapse of a pair of doves sharing duties to hatch a pair of eggs. Today was the third day of the story on Instagram unfolding slowly.

“It’s a slow process… one of them came for shift at 4 p.m. yesterday and was there till 9 a.m. If there was no lockdown, I would not have been able to do the project. Even if I did, it would have been a short project,” says the resident of Hafeezpet.

In other households, scotching wild rumours spread on WhatsApp is a full-time family project.

“My parents are into reading and are digging out old books and sitting down to share their discoveries. I am making use of Insta stories or WhatsApp statuses to keep them aware of reliable information rather than getting carried away by WhatsApp University,” says Pingali Praveen Reddy, an architect, as he finds ways to keep his two-year-old niece and seven-year-old nephew engaged.

Family bonding

The ‘work from home’ involves motivation to sit and work without getting distracted.

“The biggest trouble is keeping an eye on my kids as they came to know candy and munchies are stored. While I was taking a nap, half the candy got cleaned up,” says Haseeb Jafferi who lives in Shaikpet area. “Otherwise most of our dining table conversations now revolve around half-baked information on COVID-19 being spread and dos and don’ts. That has given the family time to call up many relatives abroad and in the city to check on them,” says Mr. Jafferi.

“Ee video maa amma kosam (this video is for my mother). Share if your mom is thinking you have changed for good in this pandemic,” shared actor Kamal Kamaraju as he took on another project in the kitchen.

Ajay Gandhi of Manthan is curating a bunch of online resources to handle what he calls “difficult, challenging and could be traumatic time”. “To deal with the epidemic and the trying times ahead, let us get together and be a source of information and support. Politics can wait for another time,” he says in a message hosted online.