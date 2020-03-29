Lockdown hits housemaids and newspaper boys

The lockdown period has come like an unofficial ban on daily wage earners despite assurances from various quarters. They find the times tough.

Following fears over possible spread of coronavirus and due to social distancing, many people are discouraging house maids, laundry workers and paper vendors from carrying on their routine duties. They are being asked to stay away.

In many apartments, newspaper boys, laundry workers and house maids are prohibited from entering and working during the lockdown period.

U Sambaiah of Ramnagar was found standing in front of an apartment looking disturbed. On inquiry he said he would collect clothes from all apartments and return them in the evening after ironing them. Now customers are saying that as they are going nowhere due to lockdown there are no clothes to be ironed. Also he was asked not to come to the apartment for now. “I lost my daily income and it will be very difficult for my family to survive if this goes on like this. I am clueless how many days it will be like this,” he rued.

An elderly M Narasamma who works as housemaid said she was asked not to come for work by several house owners. Otherwise she was busy cleaning utensils, washing clothes and mopping houses at half a dozen houses during the day. “I do not know if they give me money for this period. But I am bored staying at home without any work for now,” she complained.

Another housemaid Tahera echoed similar feelings. “The people who wait for us are now saying do not come for now. I feel humiliated when they say like that as if we are reason for the spread of virus. Also I do not know if I get wages for this period. Some give and some do not give I know,” she pointed out.