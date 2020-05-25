Lockdown casts shadow on Id

Id this year was unlike any other.

The novel coronavirus and the lockdown ensured that celebrations were restrained. Idgahs, where tens of thousands usually converge, were deserted. Gatherings were much smaller, largely restricted to immediate families, and the festivities were much quieter.

For instance, given the instructions from the State government and the Muslim clergy, the Idgah at the Qutb Shahi Tombs complex was closed for prayers. Police presence ensured that nobody gathered there. With several mosques too off limits for Id prayers, a vast majority prayed at home.

“This Id was low-key and completely different. We are a joint family comprising 13 people. The best thing to do was to offer Id namaz at home. We watched YouTube videos of Islamic scholars on how Id prayers are offered and we made a congregation at home. Women of the family too joined. We prayed that the pandemic comes to an end, and for the health and safety of everybody. This was the norm in many homes,” said Zain Syed, a data analyst and resident of Banjara Hills.

With the novel coronavirus pandemic, and lockdown in force, many decided against venturing out to meet relatives and friends. “There are senior citizens in the house so going out was out of the question. The new meeting space was the digital space. My sister lives with her family in Manikonda. So we had a video call,” said Sahar Siddiqui, a doctor.

While there was movement of people during the day, observers said that this was much lesser that usual. “A huge number of people made sure that they stayed indoors once the night curfew came in force. The Id spread at the dining table too was simpler,” said Mohammed Safi, who works as a team leader in a ITeS company.

But with the lockdown, small and medium businesses suffered the most.

According to Syed Waseem (name changed), who had opened a restaurant six months before the lockdown was announced, resuscitating his business is an uphill task.

“I have entered into a lease agreement for a fixed period of time. With no customers, paying rents are a huge problem. I am not sure how to go about it, whether I should reopen or not. The customers in any case are too few,” he said.

Jameel Khan, who owns a chain of ethnic wear stores, says: There were few customers. People’s disposable income has drastically reduced. With this trend, it will be difficult for me to even pay my staff.