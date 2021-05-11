Lockdown announcement triggers exodus of workers

HYDERABAD

11 May 2021 23:24 IST

Confusion among contractors on what will remain functional

Confusion prevailed among workers and contractors about what will remain functional once the 10-day lockdown kicks in.

“The building is almost complete. We don’t know whether the workers will be allowed to stay here and work. If we have to stop work, it will delay our schedule,” said a builder supervising the construction of an apartment complex in Attapur.

The announcement of lockdown has triggered an exodus of migrant workers hailing from the surrounding areas of Mahabubnagar, Shadnagar, Mahabubabad, Yadadri and other areas.

Advertising

Advertising

A large number of people thronged the Jubilee Bus Station in Secunderabad and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station in Imlibun on Tuesday. “I was planning to go to my hometown near Pune but this has caught me unawares. I am confused about what to do as there is no work and I will have to pay rent, electricity bill and other expenses,” said Mahesh, a plumber. Migrant workers from UP, Bihar, Rajasthan and other States have been moving out of the city over the past one month.

Immediately, after the announcement of the lockdown, the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers demanded a relief package. “We want the Centre and State government to announce an economic and social support packages so that the drivers and rider community working with platform-based transport companies are not affected,” said Shaik Salauddin of IFAT. “Besides, a waiver of loans or moratorium on the financial commitments of workers should be included in the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana scheme,” said Mr. Salauddin.