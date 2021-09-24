Locals rough up poor man carrying wife’s body on shoulder

Husband could not afford the funeral

An impoverished man, Srinivas, was roughed up by locals at Hayatnagar while he was carrying his wife’s body on his shoulders to a nearby lake for her last rites.

Locals suspecting something amiss roughed up Srinivas and his friend Vinod and handed them over to the police, where he narrated his tale of woes.

A native of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh, Srinivas along with his 35-year-old wife Lakshmi and two children — a nine-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy — had migrated to the city a few months ago and he was doing odd jobs for livelihood. The family was living in a rented house in the area.

For the past few weeks, Lakshmi was not keeping well and 20 days ago she was admitted to the hospital. The woman breathed her last on Friday.

“As he had no money or relatives in the city, and didn’t know how to perform the last rites, he called his friend Vinod, who suggested cremating the body on the lake shore,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vanasthalipuram division) K. Purushotham Reddy said.

While Srinivas was carrying the body wrapped in a bedsheet on his shoulders, locals suspected foul play and stopped them. When Srinivas and Vinod were unable to answer their string of questions, locals roughed them up, before calling the police. Despite repeated pleas the locals did not allow them to carry the body.

Soon, police reached the spot, and shifted Lakshmi’s body to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy, where the experts gave a report that her death was natural and no foul play was suspected.