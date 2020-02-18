‘Local ST certificates to be given as per law’

ADILABAD

18 February 2020 21:15 IST

ITDA PO assures to examine Lambada demand for FRA pattas

Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Utnoor, Bhavesh Mishra on Tuesday assured the Banjara community of looking into their demand for Forest Rights Act (FRA pattas for forest lands). He also assured the community that Local Scheduled Tribe (LST) certificates would be issued to tribal people as per the given law.

Mr. Mishra was responding to demands made by the community with regard to issue of FRA pattas and LST certificates as many members have been deprived of it. He also suggested the community document its culture and heritage for the benefit of people at large who can acess it on the internet.

At the 281st birth anniversary celebrations of Santh Seva Lal Maharaj organised by the community in town, the Banjaras made a forceful demand for increase in percentage of reservations to Scheduled Tribes to 10 % based on the composition of population. The elders in the community were of the opinion that getting enhanced reservation would even end the Adivasi-Lambada conflict.

Speakers also underscored the need for the community to function as one unified entity. Some of the speakers demanded land for construction of Banjara bhavan at Utnoor as well as release of funds for construction of the bhavan in Adilabad as promised in the previous year.

Additional Collector G. Sandhya Rani adviced all to follow the precepts of Santh Seva Lal Maharaj. Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao, Zilla Parishad chairman Rathod Janardhan, former Minister Amar Singh Tilawath, former MP Ramesh Rathod and elders Jalam Singh and Ajmera Shyam Naik were among those who attended the celebrations which featured a puja of the saint and cultural performances by Banjara women.