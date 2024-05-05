ADVERTISEMENT

Local Congress leader stabbed to death in Hyderabad

May 05, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Local congress leader Md Maqbool was killed in the late hours of Saturday night in Hyderabad’s Hasan Nagar.

The 60-year-old leader was allegedly stabbed four times to death by Amjad, who had financial disputes with him, DCP Rajendranagar Ch. Srinivas said. The incident happened during a public meeting organised by the Congress party near Indiranagar bus stand.

Manoj Kumar, also a resident of Rajendranagar, sustained minor injuries as he intervened. He has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Attapur police have filed the case under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace and nab the absconding accused.

