Local area hospital to be upgraded to 250-bed facility

People of Narasampet constituency hailed the decision of the State government to upgrade the local area hospital to 250-bed hospital, which was their long-pending demand.

The people of the constituency thanked MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy for his efforts.

Mr. Reddy on his part thanked the government for sanctioning ₹ 60 crore for the development of the hospital which would be converted into a district hospital for the benefit of the people of Narsampet and surrounding mandals in Warangal rural district, which are predominantly tribal areas.

“Following my efforts, a dialysis centre was already set up at the hospital for the benefit of kidney patients. Besides this, a blood bank was also set up at the area hospital recently,” he said, and added that the 250-bed hospital would come up on five acres of land on the outskirts of the city with all modern facilities and equipment.

The development of Narsampet hospital will reduce the burden on the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Warangal, he said.

Meanwhile, TRS town president Naini Narsaiah and party mandal president Namala Satyanarayana, Lekkala Vidyasagar Reddy along with party workers and people offered palabhisekham to the portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy in Narsampet on Monday.

They also celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets. In Chennaraopet mandal too, TRS leaders, including party mandal president Balne Venkanna, mandal parishad vice-chairman Kandi Krishna Reddy and others burst crackers and distributed sweets.