Loan app case: three more in police net

Hyderabad

27 December 2020 23:55 IST

Three people, including a Chinese national, were arrested by the Cyber Crime police of Rachakonda on Sunday in the instant mobile app loan cases.

The microfinance companies have been harassing borrowers by branding them as cheats and humiliating them when they fail to repay the loan amount on time.

According to police, Liang Tian Tian, the Chinese national, got married to one Parshuram Lahu Takve in 2013 and came to India on a dependent Visa in 2016. Takye started Hypertel Pvt. Ltd. at Koregaon in Pune to provide BPO services with limited employees and closed the company in March 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdown. In June, he started Jiya Liang InfoTech Pvt. Ltd. and Tian assisted him in running the company affairs and monitoring the employees day-to-day activities.

Advertising

Advertising

Their company got registered with ROC in July and executed business agreement with ‘Bienance Infrastructure Technology, West Mumbai, Ajaya Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Thane and Taelde Technology Pvt. Ltd, Mysore for providing telecaller services for recovery of online loan payment dues, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M. Bhagwat said.

“The companies were sanctioning personal unsecured loans through digital apps to the borrowers,” he said, adding that the companies did not produce valid licences by their clients from RBI to run the non-banking finance company business.

Currently, around 650 employees are working in the accused’s company and are instructed to use their personal mobile numbers to contact borrowers. “As per instructions, the employees were calling loanees, their relatives and friends and insisting them to repay the loan amounts along with interest,” Mr.Bhagwat said, adding that Takye’s clients developed around 16 instant loan applications, including Krazy bean. Krazy rupee, Cashplus, Rupee Pro and Gold bowl.

“These applications are developed in such a way that on installation, they get access to the contacts and other data on the device. These apps collect the ID proofs, PAN card, KYC documents, and bank account details of the customers,” he said.

Another accused was identified as Sk. Aaqib (20), a student from Munduwa, Pune.

Mr. Bhagwat said the Cyber Crime police had registered two cases against the loan apps.