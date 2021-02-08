Loaded with turmeric, first Kisan Rail chugs off from TS

South Central Railway (SCR) has started the first ‘Kisan Rail’ from Telangana, transporting turmeric from Warangal station to the Barasat station of Sealdah division (West Bengal) to assist the farm sector in marketing their agricultural produce for better price realisation.
The State’s first Kisan Rail on Monday was loaded with 230 tons of dry turmeric in 10 parcel vans to provide a hassle-free, safe and fast transport services for the marketing of the agriculture sector. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has already announced extension of 50% tariff concession on the transportation of notified fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail trains, under “Operation Greens - TOP to Total”, said General Manager Gajanan Mallya.
Warangal district is a hub for cultivation of agricultural produce, especially commercial crops and so far, the farm produce is being transported to different parts of the country through roadways. Railway officials concerned conducted regular meetings with the farmers/trading community making them aware of the easy benefits of loading their produce by Kisan rails with tariff advantages, hassle-free and fast transportation.
Mr. Mallya has complimented the entire freight team involved in materialising the operation of ‘Kisan Rail’ successfully from Warangal and appealed to the farmers and traders to utilise this opportunity by availing special concessions and facilities being offered by Railways, a press release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath