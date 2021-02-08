Loaded with turmeric, first Kisan Rail chugs off from TS

It is heading to Barasat station in West Bengal

South Central Railway (SCR) has started the first ‘Kisan Rail’ from Telangana, transporting turmeric from Warangal station to the Barasat station of Sealdah division (West Bengal) to assist the farm sector in marketing their agricultural produce for better price realisation.

The State’s first Kisan Rail on Monday was loaded with 230 tons of dry turmeric in 10 parcel vans to provide a hassle-free, safe and fast transport services for the marketing of the agriculture sector. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has already announced extension of 50% tariff concession on the transportation of notified fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail trains, under “Operation Greens - TOP to Total”, said General Manager Gajanan Mallya.

Warangal district is a hub for cultivation of agricultural produce, especially commercial crops and so far, the farm produce is being transported to different parts of the country through roadways. Railway officials concerned conducted regular meetings with the farmers/trading community making them aware of the easy benefits of loading their produce by Kisan rails with tariff advantages, hassle-free and fast transportation.

Mr. Mallya has complimented the entire freight team involved in materialising the operation of ‘Kisan Rail’ successfully from Warangal and appealed to the farmers and traders to utilise this opportunity by availing special concessions and facilities being offered by Railways, a press release said.