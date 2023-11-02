HamberMenu
Lloyds Banking Group tech centre in Hyderabad commences operations

November 02, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Lloyds Banking Group on Wednesday said its Lloyds Technology Centre in Knowledge City, Hyderabad, which the British financial services major has set up as part of a 3 billion pound strategic investment over the next three years to transform its digital offering, has commenced operations.

It will play a key role in delivering AI, Cloud and Blockchain programmes across the organisation with the first teams located in the office focusing on using data, machine learning and Cloud to support the group’s customers in the UK. It will be recruiting for a range of specialist roles, including Full Stack, Java Back-End, REACT, Cloud Engineers and Quality Engineers.

“We expect our recruitment over the next six months to be 600 highly skilled specialists in technology, data and cybersecurity roles,” CEO and MD of Lloyds Technology Centre Sirisha Voruganti said. The long-term ambition is for the centre to emerge as a hub for modern engineering excellence, supporting the delivery of Lloyds Banking Group’s technology transformation and utilising India’s thriving technology landscape and specialist talent.

“This centre, located in the vibrant tech hub of Hyderabad, will become a hub for innovation and engineering excellence,” said Ron van Kemenade, Group Chief Operating Officer at Lloyds Banking Group. The centre will not provide any banking services but focus on using technology, digital, data and analytics capabilities to drive innovation and end-to-end product delivery, the Group said in a release.

