Living a nightmare amid sewage and sludge

Several houses in Ayyappa Colony, which occupies part of Bandlaguda lake, still under water and filth

D. Balamani looks hopelessly at the sewing machine occupying the centre of her house divided between a room and a kitchen, in Ayyappa Colony of Nagole division.

“I was working as a domestic help before coronavirus hit my livelihood. Unable to find work, I bought a sewing machine, spending ₹5,000. Now, it has been damaged,” she says, despairing at the dirt-covered machine.

All her household articles, including a television set, a wooden couch, stove, clothes, and utensils are under inch-deep dirt. Every corner bore the brunt of the calamity about a month ago, when floodwater gushed into the locality drowning every home and hearth. “After taking shelter at relatives’ place in Ramanthapur, we returned only yesterday, and started with cleaning the floor. It will take a week more for this place to even resemble our home,” she says with tears in her eyes.

Several houses in her neighbourhood are still under water and sludge, and empty. It will be weeks before the owners can return to normal lives.

Sewage mixed water spouting from the end of a drain marks the beginning of the Ayyappa Colony. A car is helplessly mired in waist-deep sludge a little away. One would wonder why the drain ended amid a residential area, if not aware that the colony occupied a portion of the Bandlaguda lake. Several residents seem oblivious to this fact. “All sewage water from areas as far as Mansurabad are let into our colony through this drain, making our lives miserable,” fumes Brahmachari, a carpenter from the locality.

Bandlaguda Cheruvu is part of a chain link of lakes, which begins with Pedda Cheruvu of Mansurabad. Pedda Cheruvu empties into another Chinna Cheruvu, from where the surplus water is carried to Bandlaguda Cheruvu. From here, the water flows to Nagole Lake, and thence to Musi River.

Right from Pedda Cheruvu, the water is thick with sewage from thousands of households. As long as the water bodies received only sewage and no water, it remained contained within the respective FTLs. Once the lakes began to overflow under the impact of heavy rain on October 13, sewage mixed rainwater raced through the drain into Bandlaguda Cheruvu, where the Ayyappa Colony stands.

“We had experienced inundation earlier too. But that night, we cannot forget. Within seconds, the water rose neck-deep. We waded to a three-storey house opposite to us to stay safe,” recalls B.Harikrishna, another resident.

The family had to rent a house in a neighbouring locality for a month, before returning home.

While GHMC officials have made efforts to drain out the water, they evidently could not do a thorough job. “We used heavy machinery to remove most of the water, but were hampered by thick layers of sewage mixed sludge. We are, however, ensuring that all the localities are thoroughly sprayed and fogged to prevent diseases,” shared an official.