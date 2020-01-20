Live webcast on polling day

As many as 64,510 voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the elections to three Urban Local Bodies - Wyra, Madhira and Sattupalli in the district.

A total of 196 candidates are in the fray from 58 municipal wards in the three ULBs.

As many as seven wards - six in Sattupalli, and one in Madhira, have seen unanimous election. A total of 115 polling stations have been set up for Wednesday’s civic polls in the three municipalities.

Of these, 79 have been identified as ‘sensitive’ and five ‘hyper-sensitive’ polling stations.

Briefing mediapersons on poll arrangements here on Monday evening, Collector R V Karnan said foolproof arrangements are in place to ensure free and fair elections.

To ensure transparency, election proceedings in all the polling stations will be webcast live on the polling day.

A total of 32 micro-observers, 156 presiding officers and equal number of assistant presiding officers, 314 polling staff will be deployed for the smooth conduct of the civic polls, he said.

Khammam Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal said three striking force and three special striking force teams will be deployed in each poll-bound municipality on the election day.

This apart, mobile police teams will keep strict vigil in and around the polling stations to prevent untoward incidents.

Around 206 persons, including eight rowdy-sheeters, seven trouble mongers and 173 organisers of belt shops have been bound over.