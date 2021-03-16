Live organs transport facilitated

The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Tuesday facilitated the unhindered transport of live organs by means of the green channel.

An ambulance carrying lungs travelled from Yashoda Hospitals in Malakpet to Yashoda Hospitals in Secunderabad, covering the distance of 11.7 km in 19 minutes.

This year, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have facilitated the transport of organs as many as nine times.